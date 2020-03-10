Tallinn Music Week 2020 rescheduled due to coronavirus outbreak

International new music festival and conference Tallinn Music Week has been postponed due to growing concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Due to kick off in the Estonian capital on March, the event is now scheduled to take place in August.

In a statement published today (March 10), organisers say that this decision has been made “due to risks related to the spread of the COVID-19 virus and following a recommendation issued by the Estonian Health Board.”

Helen Sildna, the director of Tallinn Music Week, wrote: “While a week ago we believed that by following the recommendations by the Health Board, we could still go on with the festival, the circumstances have now changed.

The international new music festival and conference TMW is postponed until August. The new dates are 26 – 30 August.https://t.co/tEX8xh9rq6 — Tallinn Music Week (@TlnMusicWeek) March 10, 2020

“We are confident that we can offer a more fulfilling and safer experience for all participants in August. The decisive factor for the decision to postpone, was first and foremost, the large number of international participants. Our team believes that during this period, it is better for us all to minimise travel.”

She continued: “I am immensely proud and grateful to our team and partners – thanks to their fast action, empathy and sense of responsibility, we can confirm already today that the festival will take place at the same scale, scope and quality as it would have in March. Also, for the first time in our history, TMW will take place at the end of summer – in August.”

Acts booked for Tallinn Music Week have been asked to appear at the new dates, which are 26-30 August. You can find more information here.

This update comes after Coachella organisers moved the April festival to October in response to the coronavirus outbreak. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

On Friday (March 6), the plug was also pulled on Austin’s SXSW festival. “We are now working through the ramifications of this unprecedented situation,” a spokesperson said of the cancellation.

Meanwhile, Madonna recently became the latest artist to shelve live shows due to the coronavirus.