Tallinn Music Week confirmed for August after Estonia eases coronavirus restrictions

Estonian festival Tallinn Music Week (TMW) will be staged in August following its initial postponement as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 12th edition of the new music showcase and cultural conference event was originally scheduled to run from March 25–29, but was postponed just over two weeks before the festival was due to get underway.

TMW has today (May 13) confirmed that they will stage their annual event from August 26-30 following the decision by the Estonian government this week to allow public events with restricted attendance in the country from July.

The relatively low spread of the coronavirus in Estonia has led to this loosening of restrictions, with museums and galleries having been reopened in the country this week. Public drive-in events are also set to be permitted from Friday (May 15), while sports events without spectators can take place from Monday (May 18).

TMW’s music programme will be adjusted to meet these new regulations, ensuring that the maximum attendance for open-air events will be limited to 1000 attendees while only 500 people will be permitted to attend indoor events. The festival plans to be flexible with their programme given the changing nature of the situation, while also following appropriate measures to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

TMW say that they will “take into account the health and travel regulations abroad”, noting that restrictions on border crossings between Estonia and Finland will be eased this week and that the free movement of Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian residents and people legally residing in these countries will also resume.

The measure, which is creating a so-called Baltic “travel bubble”, follows on from reports that the European Commission will recommend that EU countries reopen their borders to countries with similar coronavirus risk profiles in order to help revive the tourist industry.

“One of the most essential goals for our team is to figure out how this year’s TMW can provide maximum benefit to musicians and the whole ecosystem serving music events – from sound rental companies to hotels,” the director of TMW, Helen Sildna, said.

“This season will give the entire cultural and events sector an opportunity to be smart and responsible, and to prove that we are able to provide value and new quality even in challenging circumstances. It’s essential to inject optimism to artists, the whole sector and our audience.”

