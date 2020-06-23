Estonian festival Tallinn Music Week has revealed strict social distancing measures ahead of its annual bash in August.

The 12th edition of the new music showcase and cultural conference event was originally scheduled to run from March 25–29, but was postponed just over two weeks before the festival was due to get underway because of the coronavirus outbreak.

It was later confirmed that the bash would take place from August 26-30 following a decision by the Estonian government.

Organisers have now set out new measures for the event to go ahead in the wake of the pandemic.

Among the measures include international countries with over 15 active COVID-19 cases per 100 000 population having to quarantine upon arrival.

For the first time parts of the music programme will take place outdoors with The 311.ee, Made In Baltics & Sony Music, and Viljandi Folk showcases moved to an open air stage at the Telliskivi Creative City, with a maximum capacity of 1,000.

Over three nights, the outdoor stage will feature, among others, renowned Estonian folk acts. Organisers are also working on a solution to allow international acts including A Place To Bury Strangers to perform.

Venues will operate at 50 per cent capacity limited to 500 indoors and 1000 outdoors.

The TMW 2020 Creative Impact Conference will also take on a new hybrid format that combines in-person participation with digital engagement, reaching out to a wider virtual audience.

The event will also address how COVID-19 has hit the music industry.

You can find out more information about Tallinn Music Week here.

