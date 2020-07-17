Reports are emerging that Tamar Braxton has been rushed to hospital in Los Angeles after reports of a ‘possible suicide attempt.’

Sister of Toni Braxton, the musician and reality star of Braxton Family Values is said to be a stable condition after being found by her partner, David Adefesco, in a hotel suite at the Ritz Carlton Residences.

According to The Blast, ambulance crews were called to the scene by Adefesco after Braxton was found unresponsive. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed that they’d received an emergency call on July 16 at 9:45pm relating to a 43-year-old woman.

A spokesperson for Braxton told The Blast: “Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day – more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.”

Braxton has released four albums in her career, her most recent being ‘Bluebird of Happiness’ in 2017.

She achieved more fame via reality series Braxton Family Values and as a host on The Real – a daytime talk show in the US.

Braxton also won the US version of Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.

NME has approached a representative of Braxton for comment.

FOR HELP AND ADVICE ON MENTAL HEALTH: