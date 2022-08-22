NewsMusic News

Check out the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022

Kevin Parker and co. will be joined by Caroline Polachek, Caribou and more in London's Victoria Park on Thursday (August 25)

By Will Richards
Tame Impala perform at Sziget Festival 2022. Credit: Parri Thomas/NME.

Tame Impala will return to London on Thursday (August 25) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.

Kevin Parker and co. will be joined at the show by a stacked full line-up including Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Goat, FKJ, Sudan Archives, The Blaze and many more.

Advertisement

Tame Impala will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a performance on the opposite West Stage from Caribou.

See the full stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

East Stage

Tame Impala – 8.55pm
Caroline Polachek – 7.00pm
Dry Cleaning – 5.40pm
Q – 4.35pm
House of Women – 3.30pm

Ray-Ban West Stage

Caribou – 7.45pm
Omar Apollo – 6.20pm
Goat – 5.20pm
Mattiel – 4.20pm

North Stage

FKJ – 7.45pm
The Blaze – 6.15pm
Working Men’s Club – 5.05pm
Sudan Archives – 4.05pm

BBC 6music Stage

Dance System – 7.55pm
LCY – 6.55pm
Tom Ravenscroft – 5.55pm
Tash LC b2b Mina – 4.30pm
MYD – 3.00pm

Advertisement

The crowd in front of the Main Stage West at All Points East 2021
All Points East 2021. CREDIT: Getty

All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLESTurnstileYves TumorSelf EsteemFemi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDadRemi Wolf, GabrielsIbeyiNia Archives and Willow Kayne.

During Gorillaz’ set, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined the band to perform a brand new collaboration called ‘New Gold’.

This weekend also sees headline performances from The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement