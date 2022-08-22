Check out the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022

Tame Impala will return to London on Thursday (August 25) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.

Kevin Parker and co. will be joined at the show by a stacked full line-up including Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.

Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Goat, FKJ, Sudan Archives, The Blaze and many more.

Tame Impala will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a performance on the opposite West Stage from Caribou.

See the full stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.

East Stage

Tame Impala – 8.55pm

Caroline Polachek – 7.00pm

Dry Cleaning – 5.40pm

Q – 4.35pm

House of Women – 3.30pm

Ray-Ban West Stage

Caribou – 7.45pm

Omar Apollo – 6.20pm

Goat – 5.20pm

Mattiel – 4.20pm

North Stage

FKJ – 7.45pm

The Blaze – 6.15pm

Working Men’s Club – 5.05pm

Sudan Archives – 4.05pm

BBC 6music Stage

Dance System – 7.55pm

LCY – 6.55pm

Tom Ravenscroft – 5.55pm

Tash LC b2b Mina – 4.30pm

MYD – 3.00pm

All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.

During Gorillaz’ set, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined the band to perform a brand new collaboration called ‘New Gold’.

This weekend also sees headline performances from The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).