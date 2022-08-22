Check out the stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East 2022

Tame Impala will return to London on Thursday (August 25) to headline All Points East 2022 – check out the full stage and performance times below.
Kevin Parker and co. will be joined at the show by a stacked full line-up including Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.
Across seven stages, the day also sees performances from Goat, FKJ, Sudan Archives, The Blaze and many more.
Tame Impala will close the festival’s East Stage, preceded by a performance on the opposite West Stage from Caribou.
See the full stage times for Tame Impala at All Points East below, and buy your tickets here.
East Stage
Tame Impala – 8.55pm
Caroline Polachek – 7.00pm
Dry Cleaning – 5.40pm
Q – 4.35pm
House of Women – 3.30pm
Ray-Ban West Stage
Caribou – 7.45pm
Omar Apollo – 6.20pm
Goat – 5.20pm
Mattiel – 4.20pm
North Stage
FKJ – 7.45pm
The Blaze – 6.15pm
Working Men’s Club – 5.05pm
Sudan Archives – 4.05pm
BBC 6music Stage
Dance System – 7.55pm
LCY – 6.55pm
Tom Ravenscroft – 5.55pm
Tash LC b2b Mina – 4.30pm
MYD – 3.00pm
All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.
During Gorillaz’ set, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined the band to perform a brand new collaboration called ‘New Gold’.
This weekend also sees headline performances from The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).