Tame Impala and Diana Ross announce collaborative single ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’

Diana Ross has teamed up with Tame Impala for a new track called ‘Turn Up The Sunshine’.

The collaborative song will appear on the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for the latest film in the Despicable Me franchise, Minions: The Rise Of Gru.

Produced by Jack Antonoff, the star-studded 19-song album also features the likes of St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Brockhampton and Antonoff’s band Bleachers. The record is set to arrive on July 1 via Decca to coincide with the movie’s global theatrical release (pre-order/pre-save here).

Disco icon Ross’ joint track with Tame Impala – aka Kevin Parker – is described as a “joyous, dance-inducing” number that will serve as the first taste of the project. It’s due for release next Friday (May 20).

Reflecting The Rise Of Gru‘s 1970s setting, the forthcoming OST is said to be a “funk-fuelled” affair that also celebrates disco and soul classics with brand-new versions of some of the biggest hits of that decade.

“Both in and out of the cinema, this sun-soaked 70’s inspired soundtrack is guaranteed to have you Gru-ving all summer long,” a description reads.

St. Vincent took on Lipps Inc’s 1979 hit ‘Funkytown’ while Phoebe Bridgers covered The Carpenters‘ 1972 song ‘Goodbye To Love’. Brockhampton recorded a new rendition of Kool And The Gang‘s ‘Hollywood Swinging’, and Bleachers put their own spin on John Lennon‘s ‘Instant Karma!’.

Other contributors include H.E.R., Thundercat, Caroline Polachek and Brittany Howard – check out the full tracklist below.

‘Turn Up The Sunshine’ – Diana Ross ft. Tame Impala ‘Shining Star’ – Brittany Howard ft. Verdine White (Earth, Wind & Fire 1975) ‘Funkytown’ – St. Vincent (Lipps Inc 1979) ‘Hollywood Swinging’ – BROCKHAMPTON (Kool & The Gang 1974) ‘Desafinado’ – Kali Uchis (Stan Getz & Joao Gilberto 1959) ‘Bang Bang’ – Caroline Polachek (Nancy Sinatra 1966) ‘Fly Like An Eagle’ – Thundercat (Steve Miller Band 1976) ‘Goodbye To Love’ – Phoebe Bridgers (The Carpenters 1972) ‘Instant Karma!’ – Bleachers (John Lennon 1970) ‘You’re No Good’ – Weyes Blood (Linda Ronstadt 1975) ‘Vehicle’ – Gary Clark Jr. (The Ides of March 1970) ‘Dance To The Music’ – H.E.R. (Sly and The Family Stone 1967) ‘Black Magic Woman’ – Tierra Whack (Santana 1970) ‘Cool’ – Verdine White ‘Born To Be Alive’ – Jackson Wang (Patrick Hernandez 1979) ‘Cecilia’ – The Minions (Simon & Garfunkel 1970) ‘Bang Bang’ – G.E.M. (Nancy Sinatra 1966) ‘Kung Fu Suite’ – RZA ‘Minions: The Rise Of Gru Score Suite’ – Heitor Pereira

Rumours of Diana Ross and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker working on music together first surfaced last year. Over the weekend, posters spotted in London teased that something from the pair would be “coming soon”.

Ross released her 25th studio album, ‘Thank You’, in November 2021. It marked the singer’s first record of new and original material since 1999’s ‘Every Day Is A New Day’ – read NME‘s review here.

Ross will perform at Glastonbury 2022 next month in the coveted ‘Legends Slot’ on Sunday, June 26.

Meanwhile, Tame Impala are due to return to the UK for a headline appearance at All Points East in London on August 25. The band’s latest album, ‘The Slow Rush’, came out in February 2020.