Watch Tame Impala debut ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ on ‘Kimmel’

Tame Impala performed ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ during their special guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! yesterday (March 2) — check out their performance below.

The two tracks are taken from the Kevin Parker-led project’s new album ‘The Slow Rush’.

Performing on Kimmel yesterday, this was the first time that ‘Breathe Deeper’ and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ had been performed on TV. You can see the two performances below.

Speaking to Beats 1’s Matt Wilkinson last week, Kevin Parker spoke about the high regard in which he holds Alex Turner, admitting that he considers the Arctic Monkeys frontman to be “in another league to me as a songwriter.”

Parker also told Wilkinson that he doesn’t intend to have another five-year gap between albums, like there was between 2015’s ‘Currents’ and ‘The Slow Rush’.

“At some point it’s got to dry up, right?” Parker said when he was asked about not wanting to lose his songwriting magic. “So I guess you’ve just got to enjoy it and make the most of it while you can. Don’t worry, I promise it [the next album] won’t take five years.”

Parker recently explained why he revised the Tame Impala single ‘Borderline’ for its inclusion on ‘The Slow Rush’.