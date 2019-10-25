Tame Impala confirm title of new album out in 2020

Watch the teaser video now

Tame Impala have confirmed the title of their next album, which is due out in 2020: ‘The Slow Rush’.

Earlier this week, the Australian band posted a mysterious video on their website that appeared to hint at new developments.

Now, in a new video, Tame Impala have confirmed that the forthcoming record is titled ‘The Slow Rush’, and will be released next year. The clip features shots of Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker in the studio, live footage of the band and snippets of what seems to be new music. Watch the latest video on the band’s official site.

Details on the new record are scarce, and it’s unclear if the songs Tame Impala released earlier this year, ‘Borderline’ and ‘Patience’, will appear on the tracklist.

‘The Slow Rush’ will be the follow-up to Tame Impala’s 2015 album ‘Currents’. In a May interview, Parker explained that he can’t “hurry” his creative process. “Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music,” he said.

Earlier this year, Parker contributed to Mark Ronson’s new album ‘Late Night Feelings’ by co-writing the song ‘Find U Again’, which features Camila Cabello.