Tame Impala, Erykah Badu, Jorja Smith to appear on NTS stream

Over fifty artists will feature in the 24hr live-stream

Jasper Bruce
(l-r): Erykah Badu, Tame Impala and Jorja Smith will feature in NTS's live-stream festival, 'Remote Utopias'. Credit: Getty Images

Tame Impala, Eyrkah BaduJorja Smith and a slew of other artists will perform in NTS’s ‘Remote Utopias’ live-stream concert. The 24-hour live-stream kicks off at 10am BST on May 2, and will feature performances from over fifty artists. Check out the full line-up below:

The line-up for ‘Remote Utopias’. Credit: NTS

The live-stream will raise funds for The Global Foodbanking Network, a charity providing food to those in need around the globe. The stream will broadcast two live “stages” concurrently, aiming to emulate the setup of a music festival.

In a statement, NTS called ‘Remote Utopias’ “a 24hr radio takeover across two live channels, bringing together musicians, DJs, artists and filmmakers from across the globe for a whirlwind of music of all genres, exclusive premieres, radio and live video streams.”

While some artists are expected to perform on the live-stream, others have more elaborate plans in store. According to NTS’s website, Erykah Badu will lead a guided meditation during her live-stream. JME will present a radio show about his favourite video game music.

Aside from the musicians featured, ‘Remote Utopias’ will showcase the work of poets, photographers, visual artists and filmmakers from around the globe.

To tune in to the live-stream and for more information, head to the NTS website.

