Tame Impala, Justin Bieber, Sam Fender and more join Sziget Festival 2022 line-up

Tame Impala, Justin Bieber and Sam Fender have all been added to the line-up of Sziget Festival 2022.

The festival will return to Budapest in Hungary this year from August 10-15, with the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Dua Lipa and Kings Of Leon already on the bill.

Tame Impala, Bieber and Fender are among the new additions to the Sziget 2022 line-up which have been announced today (February 22).

Anne-Marie, Calvin Harris, Holly Humberstone, Steve Aoki, Tourist, Nina Kraviz, Seth Troxler, Kölsch, Milky Chance, Bad Gyal and Folamour have also joined the bill for this year’s festival. More names are set to be added to the line-up, which you can see below, in the coming weeks and months.

Tickets for Sziget Festival 2022 are on sale now, including three and six-day tickets as well as accommodation options. You can find those and more information about this year’s event by heading here.

“More than just its headliners, Sziget brings together a programme of world music, cabaret, comedy, screenings, workshops, wellness activities, installations, performances and art, as well as boat parties and more at Sziget beach,” a description about Sziget reads.

“Set in the heart of Budapest on Óbuda Island, Sziget is a community-built festival and known as the ‘Island of Freedom’.”

In other news, Tame Impala recently shared ‘The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes’ deluxe edition of their 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush’. The record includes the previously unreleased track ‘The Boat I Row’ as well as remixes by Blood Orange and Four Tet.