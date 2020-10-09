Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker shares ‘Jealous Guy’ cover for John Lennon’s birthday

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has shared a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ to mark the legendary singer-songwriter’s birthday.

The late Beatle, who would have turned 80 today (October 9), died on December 8, 1980 after he was shot in New York by Mark Chapman.

Posting the cover to Instagram, Parker wished Lennon a happy birthday, tagged his son Sean Ono Lennon and included the hashtag #gimmesometruth. The video sees the musician playing the song on an acoustic guitar from his bed.

See Parker’s rendition of the song below:

‘Jealous Guy’ was originally released in 1971 as part of Lennon’s album ‘Imagine’. It was later released as a single in 1985 and again in 1988. Roxy Music scored a Number One on the Official UK Singles Chart with their cover in 1981.

Meanwhile, Sean Ono Lennon has spoken about his dad returning his MBE to the Queen in 1969. The Beatle sent the honour back to Buckingham Palace in protest of the Vietnam War and Britain’s involvement in the Biafra conflict – something his son described as “maybe more punk than anything the punks did.”

Lennon’s biographer has also reflected on what the icon would be like were he still alive today. “I see no reason why he wouldn’t still be here,” said Kenneth Womack. “I think in a lot of ways he would have been like David Bowie, very moved by the internet. He would be an influencer in that way. He’d be right there on Twitter giving Trump hell.”