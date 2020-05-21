Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker has teased that “something very special is coming” as he marked the 10th anniversary of debut album ‘Innerspeaker’.

Writing during a lengthy Instagram post about the record, he said at the end of it: “Announcement of something very special coming v soon.”

Parker also posted an alternative cover of the LP, which you can view below, and how it brought back “emotional” memories for him. You can also view the original cover below.

Advertisement

He added: “My first album is 10 years old today. This version of the cover was 1 version out from the final, but i found it the other day for the first time since 2010 and it makes me very emotional to just look at because it reminds me of what I was going through about a week out from finishing and signing off on the whole album, which scared the shit out of me and at the time seemed like an insurmountable task.

“Little did I know that was the easiest it was ever going to get. Thank you to everyone who believed in me back then, you know who you are. And thank you [producer] Tim Holmes where ever you are, you saved this album in a way my naive self didn’t realise at the time.”

At the time NME, awarded ‘Innerspeaker’ four stars and described Parker as dipping into his “stash to produce a solid ounce of late ’60s psychedelia”

Meanwhile, Parker recently revealed that he “outright lied” to his first record label that Tame Impala was a band, instead of a solo project.

Advertisement

When asked by Rick Rubin on the April 29 episode of his Broken Record podcast why he chose the moniker Tame Impala (as opposed to his own name), Parker said he wanted to give the impression the musical project was a band.

“In fact, the record label when they signed us didn’t even know it was me that was playing drums and guitars and bass and multi-tracking,” he said.

“I outright lied to them when we met up. The contract that we signed was for three of us. I didn’t want to say it was just me, for a number of reasons. Number one, I was kind of shy. Looking back, it’s like, why the fuck didn’t you just own it?”