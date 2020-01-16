Festivals

Tame Impala, Missy Elliott and Vampire Weekend lead Governors Ball 2020 line-up

The festival runs June 5-7

Charlotte Krol
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala; Missy Elliott; Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend
(From left to right): Kevin Parker of Tame Impala; Missy Elliott; Ezra Koenig of Vampire Weekend. CREDIT: Getty (various)

The full line-up for the 2020 edition of New York’s Governors Ball has been revealed.

Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, Flume and Vampire Weekend will top the bill at the Randall’s Island event, held this year on June 5-7.

Other notable acts include Foals, Danny Brown, Stevie Nicks, Miley Cyrus, Carly Rae Jepsen, Solange, Girl Talk, Maren Moris, Bleachers, Portugal the Man, and Banks.

Also on the bill are: Khruangbin, H.E.R., Of Monsters, and Men, Steve Lacy, Alessia Cara, Swae Lee, Pinegrove, Princess Nokia, Black Midi, slowthai, Fontaines D.C., Snail Mail, Summer Walker, RÜFÜS DU SOL, EarthGang, PUP, YBN Cordae, Charly Bliss, Nancy Whang (of LCD Soundsystem), Frankie Cosmos, Sasha Sloan, Tones and I, MUNA, Jay Som, Nasty Cherry, among others.

Three-day general admission and VIP tickets will be available via GovBall.com from tomorrow (January 17) at 12pm ET (7am GMT).

Tame Impala
Tame Impala have more plaques on the way. CREDIT: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

The news comes the week after Tame Impala shared a fresh track from their upcoming fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, titled ‘Lost In Yesterday’.

The song is a follow-up to previously released singles ‘It Might Be Time‘, ‘Borderline‘ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness‘.

