Tame Impala to perform special gig on BBC Radio 1 tonight

Tame Impala will perform a special gig from their hometown of Perth, Australia tonight (November 11) for BBC Radio 1.

Kevin Parker and his band have delivered a number of remote live performances this year in support of the most recent Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’, which came out back in February.

Tame Impala’s latest lockdown performance will premiere tonight at 7pm on BBC Radio 1 and on their official YouTube page, with host Annie Mac confirming on Instagram (see below) that the band recorded and filmed the performance themselves from their studio in Perth.

Mac also confirmed that she will be speaking to Parker throughout her show tonight.

Mac also reflected in the post on the tumultuous events of 2020, such as the coronavirus pandemic, while referencing the opening lyrics from ‘The Slow Rush’ opener ‘One More Year’.

“Like so much music, there is a whole new resonance to these lyrics in light of the events of 2020,” she wrote. “It was released on Valentine’s Day of this year, just when Covid-19 was becoming more than a rumour. Just when everything stopped and time went really fast.

“Suddenly it’s November and I don’t know how it’s November because time has flown but somehow February feels like a decade ago. The nine months that have passed since then have been the opposite of a slow rush – a fast sludge? A quick crawl? Thank fuck for music.”

Tame Impala recently shared a new performance video of their ‘Lonerism’ track ‘Why Won’t They Talk To Me?’.