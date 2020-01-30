Tame Impala pose as ’70s wedding band in dizzying ‘Lost in Yesterday’ video

Tame Impala have released the music video for their latest single ‘Lost in Yesterday’ in which Kevin Parker and co. are suited up for ’70s wedding celebrations.

Directed by the duo Terri Timely (Ian Kibbey and Corey Creasey), the “single shot” style clip shows the Aussie rockers presiding over several structural repetitions of wedding receptions held at the same venue.

Look closely and you’ll notice that many guests change from wedding to wedding (although some of the same actors remain) while the costumes, newlyweds and other details shift between cycles. Each repeated event grows more dramatic, like a nightmare Groundhog Day as Parker illustrates in the lyrics (“And you’re gonna have to let it go someday / You’ve been diggin’ it up like Groundhog Day”).

‘Lost in Yesterday’ is taken from Tame Impala’s fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’, which is released on February 14.

The band have released three other singles from the album: ‘Borderline’, ‘It Might Be Time’ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’. Their last record was 2015’s ‘Currents’.

Earlier this week Parker spoke about his love of writing pop songs outside of his work as Tame Impala, expressing his admiration for songwriting giant Max Martin.

“It’s the yin to the yang of psychedelic rock — writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s like, three minutes long. I want to be a Max Martin,” he told The Times. “I’ve only scratched the surface with [collaborating].”