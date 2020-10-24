Tame Impala share new laid-back video for classic track ‘Why Won’t They Talk To Me?’

Tame Impala have shared a new video for their classic track, ‘Why Won’t They Talk To Me?’ – you can watch it below.

In the new video, the group’s frontman Kevin Parker can be seen playing multiple instruments. ‘Clones’ of Parker can be seen playing drums, guitars and keyboards in a stripped-back setting.

Filmed by Parker’s friend Alex Haygarth, the video was originally recorded as part of a performance for Adobe MAX.

The song originally appeared on the group’s second album, ‘Lonerism’, which was released in 2012.

You can watch the new video for ‘Why Won’t They Talk To Me?’ here:

In a recent interview with Uproxx, Parker said he “found his calling” when making ‘Lonerism’.

Parker said: “With ‘Lonerism’, I don’t know what it was, but I had just this sudden bolt of confidence, and ambition, and boldness. Don’t get me wrong. I’m still proud of InnerSpeaker. It’s one of my babies. But with Lonerism, for whatever reason, I guess I’d just found my calling more so than before.

“I had this wave of curiosity and boldness. I just felt fearless. There are more pop songs on Lonerism than the first one or anything I’d done before. Even though the sound is totally gnarled and blown out, to me it sounded like Backstreet Boys in some of it, or it sounded like Prince.”

Earlier this month (October 9), Parker shared a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Jealous Guy’ to mark the legendary singer-songwriter’s birthday.

Posting the cover to Instagram, Parker wished Lennon a happy birthday, tagged his son Sean Ono Lennon and included the hashtag #gimmesometruth. The musician played the song on an acoustic guitar from his bed.

Tame Impala released their fourth album ‘The Slow Rush’ back in February. In a four-star review, NME described the album as an “exhilarating listen” and a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in Parker’s body.”