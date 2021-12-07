Tame Impala share new song ‘No Choice’ as they announce 2022 tour dates

Tame Impala have shared a new song alongside announcing 2022 tour dates.

‘No Choice’ features on the previously announced ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’, which is out on February 18, 2022. The deluxe release features another new track, ‘The Boat I Row’, and 2019 standalone single ‘Patience’. Listen to ‘No Choice’ below.

Additionally, the physical version of ‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ will feature two transparent red LPs and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and ‘The Slow Rush’ calendar. The box set is available for pre-order here.

It comes as Tame Impala unveil new 2022 North American and European tour dates for winter/spring 2022. They also head to Australia and New Zealand later in the year.

Tickets for North American dates go on general sale this Friday (December 10) at 10am local time here. Tickets for the European dates go on general sale the same day at 12pm CET (11am GMT) here.

Fans can already purchase tickets for the Australia and New Zealand shows, which are supported by, here. Genesis Owusu and Sycco will support Australia dates while and Ladyhawke will support the NZ shows.

Tame Impala tour dates 2022:

FEBRUARY

27 – Tempe, AZ – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park)

MARCH

03-06 – Okeechobee, FL – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove)

07 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

09 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena

10 – Montreal, Quebec – Place Bell

12 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

14 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

16 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

18 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

21 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

22 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

23 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

25 – New Orleans, LA – Buku Music + Art Project

MAY

22 – Gulf Shores, AL – Hangout Music Festival

JUNE

02 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

09 – Porto, Portugal – NOS Primavera Sound Festival

11 – Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound Festival

AUGUST

25 – London, England – All Points East Festival

27 – Paris, France – Rock En Seine

29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS Live

SEPTEMBER

07 – Milan, Italy – Ippodromo Snai San Siro

OCTOBER

15 – Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena

18 – Brisbane, Australia – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

20 – Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena

22 – Melbourne, Vancouver – Rod Laver Arena

26 – Adelaide, Australia – Adelaide Entertainment Centre

29 – Perth, Australia – RAC Arena

‘The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set’ also included the Lil Yachty-featuring remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’, which you can listen to here.

“It was so amazing to work with Kevin as I’ve been a big fan since high school, so it was a pleasant surprise and honour to be a part of such an incredible song,” Yachty said in a statement about his remix.