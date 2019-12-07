Tame Impala share sales certifications over Spotify Wrapped figures as it’s “more relevant”

Tame Impala have opted not to share their yearly Spotify streaming figures like many artists at the moment, instead they’ve decided to share something “more relevant.”

Unveiled earlier this week, Spotify’s yearly Wrapped feature reveals avid music fans’ favourite songs and artists’ streaming figures from throughout the year.

For artists, the feature reveals the number of streams and listeners they’ve had, the number of hours people have spent listening to their music and the number of countries their music has reached.

Advertisement

As timelines are being littered with artists sharing their Wrapped stats, Tame Impala have opted to share something “more relevant.”

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of an email to the Australian band’s manager requesting for several of their songs to be sales certified, the caption reads: “Was about to post the spotify thing but this email to my manager seems more relevant.”

In the email, the band’s songs ‘Feels like We Only Go Backwards’ (2012) and ‘Let It Happen’ (2015) are listed as eligible for Gold status.

Their 2015 record ‘The Less I Know the Better’ is listed as Platinum due to “the track going viral on Tik Tok this year!” Moving from Gold to Platinum, the email also says that the band will be able to “upgrade it to double plat in a month or two.”

See the band’s post below:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Tame Impala have announced the release date of their new album ‘The Slow Rush’ by sharing new single ‘It Might Be Time’.

After confirming that long-awaited fourth album ‘The Slow Rush‘ would be coming in 2020, Kevin Parker and co. have now announced that the record will be released on February 14.