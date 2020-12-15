Tame Impala share trippy, bug-filled video for ‘Breathe Deeper’

Tame Impala have shared the official video for ‘Breathe Deeper’.

The song appears on the Kevin Parker-led group’s latest album ‘The Slow Rush’, which was released back in February.

Arriving today (December 15), the single’s animated, colourful visuals follow a dragonfly’s psychedelic journey through various outdoor landscapes. We also come across other cartoon insects and creatures along the way.

Advertisement

The clip was directed by the UK-based Butt Studio, who previously helmed the video to Dua Lipa’s ‘Hallucinate’. Watch the ‘Breathe Deeper’ clip below.

“When a dragonfly takes LSD,” wrote one fan in the comments section. Another viewer wrote: “This gives me Adventure Time vibes.”

‘The Slow Rush’ landed at Number 16 in NME‘s 50 Best Albums Of 2020 feature last week. Writer Damian Jones described the record as “a cosmic nostalgic pop behemoth that makes you long for normality”.

Meanwhile, Kevin Parker has hailed Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s collaborative single ‘WAP’ as a “perfect song”. “For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020,” he explained.

Advertisement

Parker’s comments came during a recent interview with Triple J after Tame Impala covered Edywn Collins’ ‘A Girl Like You’ for the Australian station’s Like A Version segment. The band, who appeared as a trio, also performed ‘Breathe Deeper’.

Tame Impala are due to mark the tenth anniversary of their debut album ‘Innerspeaker’ by releasing a special vinyl boxset in March.