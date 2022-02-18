Tame Impala release previously unreleased B-side, ‘The Boat I Row’

Tame Impala have released the deluxe edition of 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush’, which features previously unreleased B-side ‘The Boat I Row’.

Along with ‘No Choice’, which arrived back in December, the song is one of two additional tracks that feature on the expanded version of the album. The new edition also features a previously released remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’ that features rapper Lil Yachty, along with other remixes of album tracks by Four Tet, Blood Orange, Maurice Fulton and more.

Listen to ‘The Boat I Row’ below. The ‘Slow Rush’ deluxe box set is available to order here.

Advertisement

The original version of ‘The Slow Rush’ arrived back in February 2020. In a four-star review, NME called the album an “exhilarating listen” and a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in [Kevin] Parker’s body”.

Earlier this month, Parker indicated that the follow-up to ‘The Slow Rush’ would arrive “sooner than what has been the pattern for me” – referencing the five-year gap between ‘The Slow Rush’ and 2015’s ‘Currents’.

“Tame Impala is always in my mind, always there, so I wanna do [another album] soon,” he said in an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, explaining that while there are “more dimensions to me making music” than in the past, the project “will always be something more special to me than anything else and the thing I put the most love into”.

In December, Parker and co. revealed their tour plans for 2022, including headline shows in the US and Australia along with festival slots at Primavera Sound, All Points East, Rock en Seine and more.