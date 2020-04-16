Tame Impala share footage of 2019 Coachella performance of ‘Patience’

Tame Impala have shared footage of their Coachella 2019 performance of ‘Patience’.

Shot during the annual California music and arts festival, the footage has also been featured in the documentary Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert, which premiered April 10.

Watch the performance of ‘Patience’ below.

The Coachella performance took place just a month after the single had been released. ‘Patience’ was Tame Impala’s first release since their 2015 hit single, ‘The Less I Know The Better’.

In February, Tame Impala released their fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’. They also released an “imaginary place” mix of the album just last month.

Earlier this week, The Streets shared their highly anticipated new collaboration with Tame Impala, a song entitled ‘Call My Phone Thinking I’m Doing Nothing Better’. The song is expected to feature on The Streets’ upcoming collaboration-based mixtape, ‘None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive’.

Like many touring artists, Tame Impala have been forced to postpone their national tour of their native Australia due to the coronavirus outbreak. The tour, in support of ‘The Slow Rush’, will now take place in December.

Another video released following the premiere of Coachella: 20 Years In The Desert was The White Stripes’ 2003 performance of ‘Dead Leaves And The Dirty Ground‘.