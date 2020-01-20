Following last week’s teaser, Tame Impala have announced they will be touring Australia and New Zealand this year. They will also be donating $300,000 (AUD) from the 2020 tour to bushfire relief.

On Monday morning (January 20, AEDT), the band tweeted details of their upcoming nationwide arena tour, which takes place this April. The Aussie rockers will kick things off on April 16 at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand before hitting up Brisbane Entertainment Centre on April 18.

Other venues Tame Impala are set to play include Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney and Adelaide Entertainment Centre. The tour will conclude April 28 at Perth’s RAC Arena. Houston, Texas surf rock act Khruangbin have been announced as the supporting act.

Tame Impala also announced that in response to the ongoing Australian bushfires, the band will donate $300,000 from their 2020 tour to bushfire relief efforts. “In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help, so we’re going to be donating $300,000 to bushfire relief charities,” frontman Kevin Parker told Triple J earlier today.

The tour is in support of Tame Impala’s long-awaited fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is due out on Valentine’s Day. The record, the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Currents’, features the singles ‘Lost in Yesterday’, ‘Borderline’ and more.

The last time Tame Impala toured Australia and New Zealand was in 2015 in support of their last album ‘Currents’, though the band did headline last year’s edition of Splendour In The Grass. The band are also set to headline the upcoming 2020 Bonnaroo festival in the US.

Tame Impala are nominated for Best Australian Band and Best Australian Song (for ‘Borderline’) in the brand-new Australian-exclusive categories of the NME Awards 2020. Find the full list of NME Awards 2020 Aussie nominees here.