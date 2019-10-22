Tame Impala tease new album as mysterious video appears on their website

Is the follow-up to 'Currents' finally on the way?

Tame Impala are seemingly teasing a new album after a mysterious video appeared on their website.

The Aussie psych-rockers have updated their official site to feature a distorted video of various pieces of recording equipment, before frontman Kevin Parker eventually arrives in shot.

After featuring a typically mind-bending shot of an Oscilloscope screen, the video then concludes with a shot of Parker standing on some rocks and looking out to sea.

It’s a heavy hint that Tame Impala could be finally set to release the follow-up to 2015’s ‘Currents‘, having dropped comeback tracks ‘Patience’ and ‘Borderline‘ earlier this year.

Parker has also previously admitted that he would be “disappointed” if the band didn’t release their forth album by the end of 2019.

Asked by Beats 1 DJ Matt Wilkinson if there’d be a new album in 2019, Parker said: “I would very much hope so. I’d be very disappointed if we didn’t have something out by then.

“I mean, I love playing the songs live – I love playing ‘Currents’ songs, I love playing ‘Lonerism’ songs and everything – but I think I’m ready to play some other songs live. All the instinctual things are there.”

Speaking earlier this year, Parker also admitted that he has to feel “worthless” before he considers making music.

“Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music,” he explained.

“I started making music when I was a kid as a way of feeling better about myself, you know? The ironic thing is, if I’m feeling on top of the world or feeling confident or like everything’s good, I don’t have the urge to make music.”

Despite the lack of a new record, Tame Impala have continued to tour throughout 2019 – including a triumphant headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage in June.

NME’s five-star verdict stated: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”