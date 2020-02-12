Tame Impala announce “enhanced” Spotify experience for ‘The Slow Rush’

Tame Impala have announced an interactive edition of their forthcoming fourth studio album, ‘The Slow Rush’, on Spotify.

Frontman Kevin Parker broke the news with a short video on the streaming service’s Facebook page. The immersive experience, dubbed “The Slow Rush Time Warp”, will make use of Spotify’s Enhanced Album feature. The Enhanced Album will be accessible on Friday (February 14) – the day the album is released – from 4pm AEDT (5am GMT).

Watch the announcement video and catch a few glimpses of Parker’s Fremantle, WA studio below.

The Slow Rush Time Warp will dive deep into Parker’s recording process in his Fremantle studio with previously unreleased video and audio content, according to Rolling Stone Australia. The Enhanced Album also includes footage shot on 16mm film by frequent collaborator Sam Kristofski.

A playlist of songs across Parker’s career was released alongside the announcement. It highlights the myriad artists he’s worked with, including Lady Gaga and Travis Scott, as well as singles from ‘The Slow Rush’, such as ‘Lost In Yesterday’ and ‘Borderline’.

Other notable releases that have used Spotify’s Enhanced Album feature include Taylor Swift’s 2019 LP ‘Lover’ and Mariah Carey’s re-release of ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

Tame Impala’s much-anticipated ‘The Slow Rush’ album arrives this Friday (February 14). Fans can hear the album in full before its official release at listening parties across the world, including several locations in Australia.

Yesterday (February 11), Tame Impala added a second show to the Melbourne stop of their upcoming Australia tour in April. Other stops on the trek include Auckland, Brisbane and Perth, as well as the tour’s sole New Zealand show in Auckland on April 16.

Last month, Tame Impala clinched two NME Awards in new, Australia-exclusive categories. They were named Best Australian Band and also won Best Australian Song for ‘Borderline’.