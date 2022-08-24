Tame Impala to host London pop-up today ahead of All Points East show

Tame Impala are hosting an exclusive pop-up in London this afternoon (August 24) ahead of their huge All Points East show tomorrow.

On Thursday (August 25), Kevin Parker and co. will head to Victoria Park for a massive headline gig. They will be joined at the show by a stacked full line-up including Caroline Polachek, Omar Apollo, Dry Cleaning, Working Men’s Cub, Mattiel and more.

Ahead of the show, the band will host a pop-up at Hoxton Arches from 6pm BST tonight. On the advertising for the event, the band say the event allows fans to “experience Rushium Phase 1 trials” and the poster features a bottle of ‘Rushium’ medicine.

At the pop-up, which is for over 18s only and first come first served, the band will present exclusive merch, box sets and more.

Fans will also get the opportunity to win tickets to the All Points East show. You can also buy your tickets for the gig here.

Get more details on tonight’s pop-up below.

⚕️Rushium Phase 1 will commence Wednesday 24 August, 6pm BST.



Head to the Hoxton Arches at this time for your chance to win tickets to @tameimpala's set at APE on Thursday 25 August.@FictionRecords @Spinning_Top pic.twitter.com/nbdIdH8a9R — All Points East (@allpointseastuk) August 23, 2022

All Points East 2022 began last weekend (August 19) with Gorillaz supported by IDLES, Turnstile, Yves Tumor, Self Esteem, Femi Kuti, Obongjayar, NewDad, Remi Wolf, Gabriels, Ibeyi, Nia Archives and Willow Kayne.

During Gorillaz’ set, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joined the Damon Albarn-fronted band to perform a brand new collaboration called ‘New Gold’ alongside Bootie Brown.

This weekend also sees headline performances from The National (Friday, August 26), Disclosure (Saturday, August 27) and Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds (Sunday, August 28).