Tame Impala have released yet another track from their upcoming new album ‘The Slow Rush’ – listen to ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ below.

Kevin Parker announced the ‘Currents’ follow-up back in October and has previewed the project with its lead single, ‘Borderline‘, along with ‘It Might Be Time‘.

With the record’s February 14 release date edging closer, Parker has now shared a brooding, six-minute slow jam to tide fans over until the new year.

‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ sees Parker pay tribute to his late father, who died back in 2009. “Ever since I was a small boy / No one else compared to you, no way / I always thought heroes stay close / Whenever troubled times arose,” he sings.

At around its four-minute mark, the song transforms into a more stripped-back affair. Backed by a conga beat and vintage keyboard chords, Parker recalls being “just a boy and a father“. “What I’d give for another,” the frontman adds.

The new cut arrives after Tame Impala were announced as the first headliners for next summer’s All Points East festival. Parker and co. will top the bill at London’s Victoria Park on Saturday, May 23 for what’s set to be their first UK show in support of ‘The Slow Rush’.

Announcing the record following a number of delays, Kevin Parker said: “There are all sorts of excuses I could serve you but it basically all comes down to me hating the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give.

“But I’m so fucking relieved the day has finally come that I can give you a date, I guess you are too…”

‘The Slow Rush’ can be pre-ordered here.