Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker is a producer on Dua Lipa‘s new single ‘Houdini’, which is out this week.

The ‘Dance The Night’ singer’s new single arrives on Thursday (November 9), which she’ll celebrate by holding three special “surprise launch events” across the globe later this month.

As revealed in the credits of a teaser snippet shared to Lipa’s YouTube channel, the Tame Impala multi-instrumentalist played an important role in the production of the new track. Along with serving as producer and composer, he also lends instrumentals on bass guitar as well as backing vocals.

Lipa has long expressed her admiration of Parker, sharing back in 2018 that her he was her dream-collaborator.

It now looks more likely that Parker may have contributed to the rest of the currently unannounced new album, which she said would be out in 2024.

Alongside this news, a New York Times Magazine appeared to suggest that Parker worked on the album. When discussing the collaboration, the writer of the piece said it’s “a rumour [Lipa] all but confirms by denying”.

Both artists also had their own songs on the Barbie soundtrack this year.

Another notable name throughout the ‘Houdini’ credits is composer, producer, instrumentalist and vocalist Danny L Harle, most recently known for his work with Caroline Polachek.

Lipa first began hinting at the imminent release of new music with a pair of teasers last month, which came after fans speculated a new era could on the way after she wiped her Instagram profile.

Lipa said of her new album this year: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson also revealed that he has heard some of the new album, describing it as “incredible”.

Meanwhile, this month Lipa acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.