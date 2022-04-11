Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker joins the Wiggles onstage to perform ‘Elephant’ and ‘Hot Potato’

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined Australian band The Wiggles on stage to perform ‘Elephant’ and ‘Hot Potato’ – watch the moment below.

Parker joined one of Australia’s most beloved children’s bands on stage yesterday (April 10) at Perth’s RAC Arena for a short two-song appearance.

Earlier this year, The Wiggles went to Number 1 on Australia’s triple j Hottest 100 of 2021 countdown with their ‘Like A Version’ cover of Tame Impala’s 2012 track ‘Elephant’.

Speaking about the on-stage collaboration, Parker said: “When I got the invitation I knew it was a once-in-a-life time opportunity so it was an obvious yes. The Wiggles are the real rockstars in this world. I was pretty nervous!”

Watch the moment here:

The Wiggles made their debut on the ‘Like A Version’ cover series in March with their cover of ‘Elephant’, which interpolated lyrics from The Wiggles’ own ‘Fruit Salad’.

“If someone had told me back when we released ‘Elephant’ that, in ten years’ time, The Wiggles were gonna cover it and it would get Top 10 Hottest 100, I would’ve told you that you were out of your mind,” Parker told triple j on hearing that the track had reached Number 1 at the time.

“I would’ve told you that that’s a ridiculous idea and I wouldn’t have believed you. If a fortune teller told me that was going to happen, I would’ve asked for my money back.”

Of the cover, he added: “They made it their own, which showcases the genius of The Wiggles. They really gave it a new personality, a new animal personality.”

Back in February, Tame Impala shared the deluxe edition of 2020 album ‘The Slow Rush’, which features previously unreleased B-side ‘The Boat I Row’.

Along with ‘No Choice’, which arrived back in December, the song is one of two additional tracks that feature on the expanded version of the album. The new edition also features a previously released remix of ‘Breathe Deeper’ that features rapper Lil Yachty, along with other remixes of album tracks by Four Tet, Blood Orange, Maurice Fulton and more.

The original version of ‘The Slow Rush’ arrived back in February 2020. In a four-star review, NME called the album an “exhilarating listen” and a “57-minute flex of every musical muscle in [Kevin] Parker’s body”.