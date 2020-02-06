In a new interview, Kevin Parker of Tame Impala has chimed in on Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his handling of the bushfire crisis in Australia.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times in a profile published yesterday (February 5), Parker compared his own evacuation from Malibu’s wildfires in 2018 to the recent bushfire crisis in Australia, and bemoaned how the crisis was still unlikely to elicit “substantive action” from ScoMo.

When asked about Morrison’s rep as a climate change denier, Parker said, “People never cease to amaze with their stubbornness. At least he’s not as bad as Trump. He’s not a cartoon character.”

Tame Impala are returning to Australia and New Zealand for an arena tour in April, and will donate $300,000 from the tour proceeds to bushfire relief.

“In the past few weeks I’ve been devastated to see what’s been happening with the fires at home and we want to do our bit to help,” Parker said in an interview with triple j.

The new Tame Impala album ‘The Slow Rush’ is due out next Friday (February 14). A week ago, a video for the single ‘Lost In Yesterday’ was released.

Elsewhere in the LA Times interview, Parker described the “driving emotion” of the album as “the feeling that time has passed and you didn’t even realise it”.