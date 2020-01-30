Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says he wants “to be a Max Martin” songwriting giant

Kevin Parker has spoken about his love of writing pop songs outside of his work as Tame Impala, expressing his admiration for songwriting giant Max Martin.

Parker, who has worked with the likes of Mark Ronson, Camilla Cabello and Lady Gaga, spoke to Billboard about his love of working with popstars in a new interview.

“It’s the yin to the yang of psychedelic rock — writing a catchy, sugary pop song that’s like, three minutes long. I want to be a Max Martin,” he said. “I’ve only scratched the surface with [collaborating].”

Advertisement

Swedish songwriter Martin counts 22 US number one singles and hits like Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’, The Weeknd‘s ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and The Backstreet Boys‘ ‘I Want It That Way’ , among his credits. He has won the prestigious ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award a record eleven times.

Meanwhile, Parker is gearing up for the release of ‘The Slow Rush’, his fourth record as Tame Impala (out on February 14). It will be the band’s first album since 2015’s ‘Currents’.

Elsewhere in the Billboard interview Parker said that the record was almost released last year shortly before his headline set at Coachella, but he delayed it at three weeks’ notice.

“I [had] told myself that all I wanted to do was put out an album, and I didn’t care if it wasn’t as good. I was happy to sacrifice quality for timing,” he said. “[But] I just knew in my heart that it wasn’t ready.”

Advertisement

Tame Impala debuted ‘Borderline’, the first song from ‘The Slow Rush’, last April. It was followed by the groovy ‘It Might Be Time’ in October, emotional slow-jam ‘Posthumous Forgiveness’ in December and ‘Lost In Yesterday’ earlier this month.

The band are also set to headline this year’s All Points East in London, as well as US festival The Governor’s Ball.