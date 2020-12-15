Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker says ‘WAP’ is a “perfect song”

Tame Impala‘s Kevin Parker thinks Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s hit track ‘WAP’ is a “perfect song”.

The psych project mastermind made the comments to Australian radio station triple j in an interview after his appearance on the Like A Version segment.

“For me, it’s the most memorable song of 2020,” Parker said.

Advertisement

“I just think it’s a perfect song. It feels great, the lyrics are great, the production fits. It’s so outlandish and brave.”

He covered Edwyn Collins’ ’90s hit ‘Girl Like You’ for the radio station, a song he said he’d loved since he was a teenager.

Parker’s praise for ‘WAP’ comes after Snoop Dogg received backlash for his criticism of the song in a recent interview.

“That should be a woman’s pride and possession,” the rapper told Central Ave about the meaning behind ‘WAP’, which stands for ‘Wet Ass Pussy’. “That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold on to. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Migos rapper Offset – who is Cardi’s husband – was critical of Snoop’s response, saying that “we should uplift our women, and don’t say what they can or can’t do”.

Advertisement

Snoop issued a clarifying statement overnight, saying his response to ‘WAP’ may be connected with his age.

“Stop wit [sic] the bullshit press,” he wrote. “I love Cardi B and Meg music, period, point blank and they know that I’m in full support of the female MC movement so stop trying to make me a hater.

“That song [‘WAP’] 6x platinum. Talk about that,” he added.