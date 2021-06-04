Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker teases SZA and Mark Ronson collaboration could be coming soon

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has teased that a track he and Mark Ronson worked on with SZA could be getting a release soon.

Parker and Ronson debuted the untitled track during a DJ battle at New York’s Governors Ball festival back in 2017, but it’s yet to be released in full.

Appearing as a guest on the latest episode of Ronson’s Fader Uncovered podcast, Parker confirmed that he’s been in talks with SZA to release the collaboration.

“Once a month someone just writes: ‘Release the Tame Impala and SZA song’,” Ronson told Parker. “Obviously, you and I worked on a song way, way back before ‘CTRL’ even came out.

“She came into the studio and we thought she was just maybe coming to write a song. She was just so amazing and did this song together,” he continued.

Parker then recalled their time working with SZA, remembering that he and Ronson were “mesmerised” by the TDE singer’s talents. “I feel like that was my studio moment,” Parker said, alluding to it being a magic moment.

Ronson asked Parker if he had been in touch with SZA or if he had plans to release the song. He answered: “Uh… yes. Yes, it’s looking good.”

While the full version of the interview will be released on Monday (June 7), you can watch the part about the SZA collaboration below.

In October 2017, SZA revealed there is more to her collaboration with Ronson and Parker than just the one track.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, she confirmed the project while also explaining her wide-ranging influences. “People grapple with labelling me as hip-hop, R&B or pop, and it’s interesting to me,” she added. “I’m just making music. I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse.

“I’m making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music.”

Meanwhile, Parker has written a new song for his favourite Aussie Rules football team, the Fremantle Dockers.