Tampa Superintendent uses Taylor Swift song titles in letter cautioning students not to skip school for concert

Addison Davis, the Superintendent of the Hillsborough public schools district in Tampa, Florida, has issued a letter of caution to fans thinking of skipping school to attend upcoming Taylor Swift concerts in the city.

The letter, which was uploaded onto Taylor Swift’s reddit page earlier this week, sees Davis incorporate several of Swift’s song titles into it his warning. Notably, Davis does not caution his students against attending the shows, he just advises that they do not skip school on Friday after attending Thursday’s gig. Davis’ note begins: “There’s a ‘Delicate’ situation we must discuss. Are you… ‘Ready For It’?”

“I understand there is a rather big concert taking place in Tampa this Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” alluding to Swift three shows in the city this weekend, “In my ‘Wildest Dreams’ I never thought I’d be sending a communication saying this, however, ‘This Is Me Trying’ to be the best Superintendent I can be without creating any ‘Bad Blood’ between myself and our amazing students”.

Advertisement

Other portions of the letter read: “Under no circumstance will Friday be an excused absence because you were having an ‘Enchanted’ evening under the ‘Starlight’ at Raymond James Stadium. I understand I am the ‘Anti-Hero’ here, and ‘Call It What You Want’, but ‘You’re On Your Own Kid’ if you think being a Swiftie is a good excuse for missing important instruction”.

Read the full note below.

Taylor Swift is set to perform for three consecutive nights at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida from April 13 to 15 as part of her ongoing ‘Eras’ tour. The tour kicked off on March 17 and will run all the way until August 9, where she will close the US leg of the tour with a whopping five shows at the SoFi Stadium in California.

Swift recently revealed that she hopes to play different surprise songs on every date of the tour, as well as requests made by Jack Antonoff and Gracie Abrams. Thus far, the shows have been notable for sporting mammoth 44-song setlists.

At one of her recent shows in Las Vegas, Swift was joined by Marcus Mumford to perform their ‘Evermore’ collab ‘Cowboy Like Me’. Across some of the other dates, she responded to a letter from a seven-year-old fan in the audience, and dedicated ‘Our Song’ to support act Beabadoobee. A couple also got married mid-show at her second show in Glendale, Arizona.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Swift has quietly made “generous” donations to local food banks in the cities where she performed thus far.

Check out the list of Taylor Swift’s remaining ‘Eras’ tour dates below.

APRIL 2023

13 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

14 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

15 – Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

21 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

22 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

23 – NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

28 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

29 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia

30 – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia



MAY 2023

5 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

6 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

7 – Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

12 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

13 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

14 – Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

19 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

20 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

21 – Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

26 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

27 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

28 – MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey



JUNE 2023

2 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

3 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

4 – Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

9 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

10 – Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

16 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

17 – Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

23 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

24 – U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minnesota

30 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio



JULY 2023

1 – Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

7 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

8 – GEHA Field at Arrrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

14 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

15 – Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colorado

22 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

23 – Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

28 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

29 – Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, California

AUGUST 2023

3 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

4 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

5 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

8 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

9 – SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, California

