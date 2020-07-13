Tash Sultana postpones European summer tour to 2021

Tash Sultana has officially postponed their European summer tour to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The singer/songwriter broke the news on Instagram yesterday (July 13), and also revealed the full list of rescheduled dates next year.
View this post on Instagram
Over the last several months my team has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it applies to my touring. Today I'm here to announce due to government restrictions set in place both here in Australia and abroad in Europe that I will be unable to tour this European Summer. That being said we did not want to announce this without some positive news. We have rescheduled many of the dates for next year, added a few more, and I cannot wait to get back over there in 2021 AND PLAY A REAL SHOW. For info on specific shows please refer to your original point of purchase. TICKETS ON SALE NOW – www.tashsultana.com
“Over the last several months my team has been closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation as it applies to my touring,” they wrote.
“Today I’m here to announce due to government restrictions set in place both here in Australia and abroad in Europe that I will be unable to tour this European Summer. That being said we did not want to announce this without some positive news. We have rescheduled many of the dates for next year, added a few more, and I cannot wait to get back over there in 2021 AND PLAY A REAL SHOW. For info on specific shows please refer to your original point of purchase.”
For more information and to purchase tickets for Sultana’s Europe 2021 tour, head to their website.
Tash Sultana’s latest release was second 2020 single ‘Greed’, which followed ‘Pretty Lady’ in April, and their cover of ‘Through The Valley’ from the video game The Last Of Us Part II.
Tash Sultana’s Europe 2021 tour dates are:
AUGUST
Saturday 28 – Wiesbaden, Kulturpark Schlachthof
Tuesday 31 – Budapest, Budapest Park
SEPTEMBER
Wednesday 1 – Vienna, Arena Open Air
Friday 3 – Milan, Circolo Arci Magnolia
Monday 6 – Lisbon, Coliseu dos Recreios
Tuesday 7 – Madrid, WiZink Center
Wednesday 8 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
Friday 10 – Paris, Zénith – La Villette
Thursday 16 – Dresden, Freilichtbühne Großer Garten Junge Garde
Friday 17 – Berlin, Zitadelle Spandau
Sunday 26 – Munich, Olympiahalle
Tuesday 28 – London, Eventim Apollo