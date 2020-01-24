Tate McRae has released her debut EP ‘All The Things I Never Said’, which features a song co-written by Billie Eilish — listen to McRae’s new project below.

The Calgary, Canada musician has already built significant momentum through the release of the singles ‘Tear Myself Apart’ (co-written by Eilish and her songwriter partner and brother Finneas) and ‘All My Friends Are Fake’, while she has also enjoyed recent viral success with the song ‘Stupid’.

McRae has today (January 24) released the five-track ‘All The Things I Never Said’ EP, which you can hear below.

McRae will play a trio of sold-out European tour dates early next month, with the short run consisting of two gigs in Berlin and Amsterdam before a show at The Camden Assembly in London on February 5.

She’s also announced another North America tour, which commences in April — check out those tour dates below.

April

1 – Holocene, Portland, OR

2 – The Vera Project, Seattle, WA

4 – Cafe Du Nord, San Francisco, CA

5 – The Parish At The House Of Blues, Anaheim, CA

7 – Kilby Court, Salt Lake City, UT

8 – Larimer Lounge, Denver, CO

10 – Three Links, Dallas, TX

11 – Stubb’s Jr., Austin, TX

13 – Record Bar, Kansas City, MO

15 – 7th Street Entry, Minneapolis, MN

17 – Pike Room, Pontiac, MI

18 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

21 – World Cafe Live, Philadelphia, PA

22 – DC9, Washington, DC

23 – Cafe 939, Boston, MA