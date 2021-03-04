Tate McRae announces new EP ‘too young to be sad’ and shares single ‘slower’

Rising Canadian musician Tate McRae has announced plans for a new EP and shared her next single ‘slower’.

The track, which you can listen to below, follows ‘r u ok’ which came out last December.

Both will feature on her new EP ‘too young to be sad’ along with previous releases ‘you broke me first’, ‘rubberband’ and two new tracks.

It will be released via Ministry Of Sound on March 26 and is available for pre-sale now here.

She is also due to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 30.

The full tracklisting for ‘too young to be sad’ is as follows:

01. ‘bad ones’

02. ‘rubberband’

03. ‘slower’

04. ‘r u ok’

05. ‘you broke me first’

06. ‘i wish I loved you in the 90s’

McRae was included in this year’s coveted NME 100, 100 essential emerging artists for 2021.

‘you broke me first’ racked up over 400 million streams on Spotify alone, it saw her go viral on TikTok, and became Tate’s first top 5 single in the UK.

She is set to start work on her debut album this year.

“I like to try to analyse structures of different albums and see what kind mine might be similar to,” she recently told NME, naming the labyrinthine structure on Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ as a reference point, as well as Billie Eilish‘s debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go’ and ‘After Hours’ by The Weeknd.

“The cool thing about ‘Blonde’,” she adds, “is that I don’t think I’ve heard one song that sounds anything the same to him and, you know, the cool part is it kind of just makes you want to push yourself.”