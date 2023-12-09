Tate McRae “got bored writing sad songs and being depressing”

Tate McRae has said she “got bored writing sad songs and being depressing”.

In a new interview with Variety, the Canadian popstar opened up about her new musical direction for her latest album ‘Think Later’. McRae originally broke out on the scene with her moody hit song ‘You Broke Me First’. However, the singer and dancer has now evolved into a sound with “real confidence, the trap-speckled beats of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U Next’ era and gymnastic melodies”, as noted by our four-star review.

Speaking to Variety, McRae said: “I was like, god, writing sad songs and being depressing, no one has ever seen a different side of me,” she says.

“All they’ve seen is victim, depressed Tate. Sometimes you grow up and things change and I got bored of it. So I’m like, I want to switch this up, but it feels perfect because I think it’s fun to take a jab at yourself sometimes and your older self.”

McRae also responded to accusations that she was an industry plant. The performer, who got her start competitively dancing, said: “My true fans knew I danced, but it was finally for the first time like, is she an industry plant?

“I’m like, I’ve been grinding since 13 years old! I’m probably the furthest thing from an industry plant for how long I’ve been doing this.”

The popstar is due to embark on a world tour in 2024, stopping off for two shows in Dublin and a gig at London’s Eventim Apollo. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets here:

Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later Tour’ will call at:

APRIL 2024

17 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

18 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre

20 – Glasgow Academy

22 – London, Eventim Apollo

24 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester

26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls

28 – Cologne, Palladium

29 – The Netherlands, AFAS Live

30 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena

MAY

2 – Stockholm, Annexet

3 – Oslo, Spektrum

4 – Copenhagen, Falkonersalen

6 – Hamburg, Sporthalle

7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall

8 – Prague, Forum Karlin

10 – Warsaw, COS Torwar

12 – Zurich, Halle 622

13 – Vienna, Gasometer

14 – Munich, Zenith

16 – Milan, Fabrique

17 – Paris, Zenith

20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club

21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre

22 – Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa

JULY

5 – Calgary, Hometown Show*

7 – Woodinville, Chateau Ste Michelle

9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11 – Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre

14 – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre

17 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

19 – Houston, 713 Music Hall

20 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

21 – Rogers, Walmart AMP

24 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

27 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage

28 – Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

30 – Saint Louis, Saint Louis Music Park

AUGUST

1 – Minneapolis, The Armory

6 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater

7 – Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

9 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway

13 – Washington, The Anthem

14 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at Mann

16 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater

17 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

22 – New York, Madison Square Garden**

* Venue TBA

** Additional support TBA