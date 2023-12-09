Tate McRae “got bored writing sad songs and being depressing”

Tate McRae has said she “got bored writing sad songs and being depressing”.
In a new interview with Variety, the Canadian popstar opened up about her new musical direction for her latest album ‘Think Later’. McRae originally broke out on the scene with her moody hit song ‘You Broke Me First’. However, the singer and dancer has now evolved into a sound with “real confidence, the trap-speckled beats of Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U Next’ era and gymnastic melodies”, as noted by our four-star review.
Speaking to Variety, McRae said: “I was like, god, writing sad songs and being depressing, no one has ever seen a different side of me,” she says.
“All they’ve seen is victim, depressed Tate. Sometimes you grow up and things change and I got bored of it. So I’m like, I want to switch this up, but it feels perfect because I think it’s fun to take a jab at yourself sometimes and your older self.”
McRae also responded to accusations that she was an industry plant. The performer, who got her start competitively dancing, said: “My true fans knew I danced, but it was finally for the first time like, is she an industry plant?
“I’m like, I’ve been grinding since 13 years old! I’m probably the furthest thing from an industry plant for how long I’ve been doing this.”
The popstar is due to embark on a world tour in 2024, stopping off for two shows in Dublin and a gig at London’s Eventim Apollo. See below for a full list of dates and get your tickets here:
Tate McRae’s ‘Think Later Tour’ will call at:
APRIL 2024
17 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
18 – Dublin, 3Olympia Theatre
20 – Glasgow Academy
22 – London, Eventim Apollo
24 – Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
26 – Wolverhampton, The Civic At The Halls
28 – Cologne, Palladium
29 – The Netherlands, AFAS Live
30 – Antwerp, Lotto Arena
MAY
2 – Stockholm, Annexet
3 – Oslo, Spektrum
4 – Copenhagen, Falkonersalen
6 – Hamburg, Sporthalle
7 – Berlin, Verti Music Hall
8 – Prague, Forum Karlin
10 – Warsaw, COS Torwar
12 – Zurich, Halle 622
13 – Vienna, Gasometer
14 – Munich, Zenith
16 – Milan, Fabrique
17 – Paris, Zenith
20 – Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club
21 – Madrid, Palacio Vistalegre
22 – Lisbon, Coliseu de Lisboa
JULY
5 – Calgary, Hometown Show*
7 – Woodinville, Chateau Ste Michelle
9 – San Francisco, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11 – Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre
14 – Phoenix, Arizona Financial Theatre
17 – Austin, Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
19 – Houston, 713 Music Hall
20 – Irving, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
21 – Rogers, Walmart AMP
24 – Cincinnati, The Andrew J Brady Music Center
27 – Toronto, Budweiser Stage
28 – Sterling Heights, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
30 – Saint Louis, Saint Louis Music Park
AUGUST
1 – Minneapolis, The Armory
6 – Nashville, Ascend Amphitheater
7 – Indianapolis, Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
9 – Boston, MGM Music Hall at Fenway
13 – Washington, The Anthem
14 – Philadelphia, Skyline Stage at Mann
16 – Raleigh, Red Hat Amphitheater
17 – Atlanta, Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
22 – New York, Madison Square Garden**
* Venue TBA
** Additional support TBA