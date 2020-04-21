Tate McRae releases new single ‘You Broke Me First’

Rising Canadian singer Tate McRae has released a brand new single, ‘You Broke Me First’.

Released today (April 21) via RCA Records, McRae spoke of the new track in a press statement, saying, “This song is about someone in a relationship who couldn’t care less for the other person and then 6 months later decides to crawl back. It’s the feeling of knowing how much they meant to you, but this time not letting them back in.”

“I hope everyone can connect to this song like I do.”

Watch the lyric video for ‘You Broke Me First’ below:

‘You Broke Me First’ is the first new material since McRae released her debut EP ‘All The Things I Never Said’ in January, which featured her breakout single ‘Stupid’ and ‘Tear Myself Apart’, co-written by Billie Eilish.

In the description for the lyric video the singer explains, “this was filmed on my phone, in quarantine, taped to the front of my mom’s car, on a random rooftop.” The song is taken from McRae’s as-yet-unnamed new EP, due out later this year.

ITS OUT EVERYWHERE during a global pandemic i put together a music video this was recorded on my iphone taped to the front of my moms car, driving backwards can’t believe we actually put something together in this crazy time.directed on my own:)enjoy the song it means a lot to me pic.twitter.com/bI0p2Hd5q5 — Tate McRae (@tatemcrae) April 17, 2020

McRae first gained attention via her YouTube channel where she hosted a music series, Create With Tate, through which she released original music. The Calgary native has received over 185 million video views in just over a year.

‘You Broke Me First’ is available for stream and purchase now.