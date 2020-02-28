Taylor Swift reveals behind-the-scenes look at how she transformed into ‘The Man’

Taylor Swift has shared how her creative team transformed her into ‘The Man’ for her latest music video.

Earlier this week the pop star shared the official visuals for the ‘Lover’ single in which she wears full male drag to make a statement about misogyny and male privilege.

The 30-year-old is unrecognisable in the video as she navigates the world as a successful businessman, jumping from board meetings and tennis matches, to manspreading on the subway.

Now, in a series of Instagram posts, Swift explained that she spent “between four to six hours” in hair and makeup every day to complete her physical transformation. She then went on to thank everyone who worked on the project, the video of which she directed as well as starred in.

“Alongside every great (the) man is a team of hardworking creatives who made this thing happen,” Swift wrote alongside a photo of her in character with her team.

“Bill Corso and his incredible team and I have worked together before, turning me into a zombie…but convincing a significant amount of people I was a dude is our crowning achievement.”

Elsewhere, Swift said that she worked closely with movement coaches, Stephen Galloway and Spenser Theberge, for the clip. They had to teach her “how to smoke, slouch, walk and act like a toxic bro.

“I can’t believe I get to work with these legends. Having a little moment over here,” she wrote.

Bill Corso, the makeup artist responsible for Swift’s transformation, also shared a post about the makeover.

Corso posted a series of photos charting her makeover and added that it took more than six people to achieve it. Swift had to wear a muscle suit as well as eyebrow wigs and facial sculptures.

“I must say, Ms Swift was the very best. Brilliant model, Director and of course performer,” he wrote.

In other news, Swift will return to the UK this summer for a headline slot at Glastonbury and a huge show in London’s Hyde Park.