It's the third LP from The Coattail Riders

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have announced their new album ‘Get The Money’, which features guest contributions from the likes of Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell, Queen‘s Roger Taylor and many more.

The LP is the third to be released by the Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, following up on 2010’s ‘Red Light Fever’. It’s the first non-Foos material to be released by Hawkins since his 2016 six-song mini-LP ‘KOTA’.

Produced by John Lousteau and Hawkins, ‘Get The Money’ will be released on November 8 via Shanabelle/Columbia Records. Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders — comprised of Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and Lousteau — are joined on the record by a whole host of guest stars, including Hawkins’ Foos bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear.

You can hear the Grohl-featuring ‘Crossed The Line’ below.

The likes of Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Perry Farrell and LeAnn Rimes also feature on the record.

You can see the tracklist for ‘Get The Money’ below.

Crossed the Line (featuring Dave Grohl, Jon Davison) Don’t Look At Me That Way (featuring Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson) You’re No Good at Life No More (featuring Dave Grohl) I Really Blew It (featuring Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell) Queen Of The Clowns (featuring Mark King) Get the Money (featuring Joe Walsh, Chrissie Hynde, Duff McKagan) C U in Hell (featuring LeAnn Rimes) Middle Child (featuring Dave Grohl) Kiss the Ring Shapes Of Things (featuring Roger Taylor, Pat Smear)

As well as his forthcoming new record with The Coattail Riders, Hawkins is currently back with his fellow Foos as they begin writing sessions for the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’.