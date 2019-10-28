Listen to Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders’ Dave Grohl collaboration ‘Middle Child’

The Foos friends get together

Taylor Hawkins and his side-project The Coattail Riders have shared new song ‘Middle Child’ – featuring his fellow Foo Fighters bandmate Dave Grohl. Check it out below.

Taken from The Coattail Riders’ upcoming new album ‘Get The Money‘ (which also features Perry Farrell, Queen‘s Roger Taylor and many more), ‘Middle Child’ is a glam-rock stomper indebted to Hawkins’ love of ’70s classic rock.

The LP is the third to be released by the Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, following up on 2010’s ‘Red Light Fever’. It’s the first non-Foos material to be released by Hawkins since his 2016 six-song mini-LP ‘KOTA’.

Watch Hawkins talk through the making of the track below.

‘Get The Money’ will be released on November 8.

Meanwhile, Hawkins and Foo Fighters are also currently at work on their new album – their first since 2017’s ‘Concrete & Gold‘.

After a packed summer of festivals that included Dave Grohl stopping by with Rick Astley at Club NME and a storming headline set at Reading & Leeds, the frontman confirmed to fans that the band were returning to the studio.

Hawkins also teased that Foo Fighters could do something special to mark their 25 years together as a band.

“Well, it’s very possible,” he said. “There’s a lot of talk. And I think Dave is already mapping out what he wants the next record to be, so I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something coming down the pipe.”

He added: “I can’t 100 per cent spell it out for you for sure, because I’m always the last to know and I don’t want to give it away.