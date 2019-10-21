Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders share title track from new album ‘Get The Money’

Here's Taylor...

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released ‘Get The Money’, the title track from their forthcoming third album.

The new offering from the Foo Fighters drummer proves to be a star-studded affair, with backing vocals being provided by The Pretenders‘ Chrissie Hynde, alongside The Eagles‘ Joe Walsh on guitar and Guns N’ Roses‘ Duff McKagan on bass.

It sees Hawkins taking influence from ’70s stoner-rock, before the track takes an unexpected frenetic left-turn late on – with Joe Walsh’s guitar taking centre-stage . You can listen to it in full below.

It comes ahead of the album arriving on November 8 via Shanabelle/Columbia Records.

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders — comprised of Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and Lousteau — are joined on the record by a whole host of guest stars, including Hawkins’ Foos bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear. It’s the first non-Foos material to be released by Hawkins since his 2016 six-song mini-LP ‘KOTA’.

The likes of Roger Taylor, Joe Walsh, Duff McKagan, Nancy Wilson, Chrissie Hynde, Perry Farrell and LeAnn Rimes also feature on the record.

As well as his forthcoming new record with The Coattail Riders, Hawkins is currently back with his fellow Foos as they begin writing sessions for the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Concrete and Gold’.