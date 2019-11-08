Wigs! Screaming fires! Miniature Perry Farrell!

Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders have released a trippy new video for their new single ‘I Really Blew It’.

The new track is the third to be lifted from the band’s third album, ‘Get The Money’, which came out today (November 8). The video showcases an all-star cast, including Dave Grohl and Perry Farrell who both contribute vocals to the song, and charts a bizarre back-and-forth between a wigged Taylor Hawkins and a miniature band playing on a table. Watch it below.

The LP is the third to be released by the Foo Fighters drummer’s side project, following up on 2010’s ‘Red Light Fever’. It’s the first non-Foos material to be released by Hawkins since his 2016 six-song mini-LP ‘KOTA’.

Previously the band had shared the album’s title track, ‘Get The Money’, and ‘Middle Child’, both also featuring Grohl and a number of star guests, including Queen’s Roger Taylor. Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders — comprised of Chris Chaney, Brent Woods and Lousteau — are joined on the record by a whole host of guest stars, including Hawkins’ Foos bandmates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear.

In a recent four-star review of ‘Get The Money’, NME said: “All considered, ‘Get The Money’ sees Taylor Hawkins seizing his chance to prove that he’s a talent in his own right, and not just the guy who sits behind Dave Grohl for three hours every night. He’s only too aware that this record won’t land him the stadium gigs either, but that’s no bad thing.

“Instead, it’s a no-holds-barred trip into Taylor Hawkins’ personal favourites, and a loving homage to some of classic rock’s greatest voices.”