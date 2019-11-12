Taylor Hawkins on Foo Fighters’ worst live show: “People were booing us, it was really a low point”

The band played a practical joke on Red Hot Chili Peppers

Taylor Hawkins has recalled the worst ever show he’s played with Foo Fighters in a new interview – check out the clip below.

The drummer, who released his third solo album ‘Get The Money‘ last week, was in conversation with Radio X when he was asked about the Foos’ worst performance of their career.

“Oh my god, the worst ever gig? We were opening up for the Chili Peppers,” Hawkins replied. “This is back in the 90s, late 90s, maybe 2000.

“And we decided, since it was the last show [of the tour]… first of all we dropped a thousand golf balls on their heads, and then pasta… like all over the band…”

The musician went on to say that the Chilis also “did something” in retaliation, but said that it “wasn’t that big of a deal”. Asked how Anthony Kiedis and co. responded to the prank, Hawkins said: “They were good sports about it. Chad [Smith, drummer] is still one of my best friends.”

Elsewhere, Hawkins revealed how a heavy pre-show drinking session earlier that evening led to the disastrous Foos gig.

“We got so frickin’ hammered before we went on stage, we just couldn’t even play,” he remembered. “I think that we literally played like three songs and then just laid on the stage.

“People were kinda like booing us, it was really a low point.”

Hawkins recently claimed that he once turned down an offer to join Guns N’ Roses. He said that he was approached by Axl Rose to join his new line-up of the band following the exit of their original members.