Taylor Hawkins reveals how he turned down “otherworldly” offer to join Guns N’ Roses

Foo Fighters sticksman Taylor Hawkins has revealed that he once turned down the chance to join Guns N’ Roses.

The drummer, whose side project Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders recently released third album, ‘Get The Money’, said that he was approached by Axl Rose to join his new line-up of GNR following the exit of the original members.

At the time, Hawkins was touring with the Foo Fighters in support of their 1999 album ‘There Is Nothing Left To Lose’. The sticksman said he got a call from his mum, who told him that someone from the Guns N’ Roses management was looking for him.

He told Louder Sound: “Axl [Rose] was trying to get together a new version of Guns N’ Roses, and I think he was checking around for people. They wanted to know if I would come in and try out or whatever. It was kind of otherworldly.”

But Hawkins turned down the chance after receiving advice from Queen drummer Roger Taylor.

“He said, ‘I see you and Dave onstage and there’s something you can’t buy there. There’s something between you guys that might not be there with Axl Rose.’ And he was right,’” Hawkins explained.

The Foos sticksman continued: “For all our trials and tribulations, Dave [Grohl] is like a brother. When we walk out on stage, every time we nod and look at each other and go, ‘Alright, here we go.’ We’re getting in the ring together.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders recently shared the video for their new single ‘I Really Blew It’.

The video showcases an all-star cast, including Dave Grohl and Perry Farrell who both contribute vocals to the song, and charts a bizarre back-and-forth between a wigged Hawkins and a miniature band playing on a table.

In a recent four-star review of ‘Get The Money’, NME said: “All considered, ‘Get The Money’ sees Taylor Hawkins seizing his chance to prove that he’s a talent in his own right, and not just the guy who sits behind Dave Grohl for three hours every night. He’s only too aware that this record won’t land him the stadium gigs either, but that’s no bad thing.

“Instead, it’s a no-holds-barred trip into Taylor Hawkins’ personal favourites, and a loving homage to some of classic rock’s greatest voices.”