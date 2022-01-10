Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr to feature on tribute album ‘Brother Johnny’

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Foo Fighter’s Taylor Hawkins, The Beatles‘ Ringo Starr and a host of other big names have contributed to ‘Brother Johnny’, a 17-track record celebrating the career of legendary blues musician Johnny Winter.

Winter produced three Grammy Award winning albums for blues singer and guitarist Muddy Winter before recording a string of his own Grammy nominated records and in 1988, he was inducted into the Blues Foundation Hall of Fame. Winter died in 2014, aged 70.

‘Brother Johnny’ has been curated by Winter’s brother Edgar and sees appearances from Taylor Hawkins, Ringo Starr, Billy Gibbons and Jon Bonamassa.

Advertisement

To go alongside the announcement of ‘Brother Johnny’, Edgar has released a cover of Chuck Berry’s iconic rock anthem ‘Johnny B Goode’ with Eagles’ vocalist Joe Walsh. Check it out below.

“To this day, when I think of rock ‘n’ roll, I think of Chuck Berry and ‘Johnny B. Goode’. It’s not only Johnny’s story, but also every kid’s story who ever picked up a guitar, coming from humble beginnings with the idea of making it big someday. So of course, it has to be on this album,” explained Edgar.

“I am honoured to have contributed to this wonderful album, Brother Johnny, which will be out 4/15 honouring the late great Johnny Winter. It was organised by his brother Edgar, who asked me to join him on 2 of the 17 tracks,” added Walsh.

‘Brother Johnny’ also features appearances from The Doobie Brothers’ John McFee and Michael McDonald, Toto’s Steve Lukather and Bon Jovi’s Phil X alongside Doyle Bramhall II, David Grissom, Warren Haynes, Keb Mo, Doug Rappoport, Bobby Rush, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Derek Trucks, Waddy Wachtel and Gregg Bissonette.

‘Brother Johnny’ is out April 15 2022 via Quarto Valley Records.

Advertisement

This isn’t the only extra-curricular activity Taylor Hawkins has been up to lately. The Foo Fighters’ drummer has also formed a band with Dave Navarro.

So far NHC have released a handful of songs, covered David Bowie at their first headline show and are set to release a debut album this year.