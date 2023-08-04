Watch Taylor Hawkins’ son Shane perform Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath classics and more with Chevy Metal

Shane Hawkins, the son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, has taken to the stage with Chevy Metal for a couple of gigs in California. Check out footage below.

The 17-year-old took to the stage and sat behind the kit for two recent shows from his dad’s own covers band, Chevy Metal. Here, he showed off his skill as a drummer and performed alongside the remaining members of the band, including a guest cameo from ’80s metal veteran and Skid Row frontman Sebastian Bach.

Hawkins founded the covers band a decade ago and performed frequently with the band during the times when he wasn’t busy with Foo Fighters. He continued to work with the members up until March 2022, when he died while on tour in Colombia.

The recent shows in California were held on July 27 and July 29, and took place at Gold Pacific Studios in Newport Beach and The Canyon in Agoura Hills, respectively. This time around, other guest members included Poison drummer Rikki Rockett, The Cars’ guitarist Elliot Easton and drummer Kenny Aronoff – who has worked with the likes of John Fogerty and John Mellencamp over his extensive career.

While on stage, Hawkins broke out renditions of some rock classics, including Black Sabbath’s ‘The Wizard’ and Led Zeppelin’s 1969 hit ‘Moby Dick’.

He also tackled other iconic artists during his two gigs, including covers of Thin Lizzy, The Kinks, The Police and Mötley Crüe. Check out some fan-captured footage of the Chevy Metal shows below.

Over the past year, the 17-year-old has proved himself to be a very skilled drummer. This was particularly shown during his appearance at the mammoth tribute concerts, held for his father six months after his death.

Taking to the stage to play a cover of Foo Fighters’ ‘My Hero’ last September at Wembley Stadium, Shane’s turn behind the kit was considered one of the standout moments of the concert. Back in February, he also won a prestigious award for Drum Performance of the Year from the Drumeo Awards, for his performance.

As well as his emotional performance at the Taylor Hawkins Tributes, he also joined Foo Fighters for a special guest appearance during their recent slot at Boston Calling.

In other news, Foo Fighters kick off a run of US headlining and festival shows today (August 4) in Washington. From there, the rock veterans have dates scheduled throughout the rest of 2023 and into 2024. Find any remaining tickets to their UK shows here.