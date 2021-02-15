Taylor Hawkins has recalled the first time he ever heard any music by the Foo Fighters before joining the band in 1997.

Speaking in a new interview, the drummer, who played with Alanis Morissette before joining Dave Grohl and co., talked about the impact the Foos’ 1995 self-titled debut album had on him.

The first song he ever heard from the band was their debut single ‘This Is A Call’. “I was completely blown to smithereens when I heard that,” Hawkins said on the latest episode of Medicine At Midnight Radio on Apple Music Hits.

“I just couldn’t believe how perfect it was. It was Dave [Grohl]​‘s voice. Obviously, his drumming was great and his guitar playing was awesome, and the songs were fun and energetic and funny without being jokey and fun without being light.”

He continued: “And ‘This Is A Call’ was just such a call to the Foo Fighter arms. It was definitely the sound of someone going, ​‘You know what? Fuck that. I’m not going down like this. I’m going to fucking do my thing.’

“Everyone that heard that first Foo Fighters record, if you are a rock fan, just went, ​‘Oh yeah, this guy’s got a second act.’ And I was lucky enough to jump on that second act.”

Tune in now to hear @taylorhawkins host #MedicineAtMidnight Radio on @AppleMusic!!! Open Apple Music, tap Radio, and hit Apple Music Hits to listen live. If you missed Rami yesterday, find his episode on demand now here: https://t.co/DnVor0FoTr pic.twitter.com/gaDsdYFVco — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) February 11, 2021

Last week, Foo Fighters scored their fifth UK Number One album with their 10th studio album, ‘Medicine At Midnight’.

The band’s new album, which arrived last week (February 5), debuted at the top spot with a total of 42,500 chart sales – 74 per cent of which were physical copies, including 10,500 on vinyl.

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl has opened up on who he thinks should induct Foo Fighters into the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame should they secure the prestigious honour.

The band were announced on the shortlist for the latest intake for the Hall last week, alongside the likes of Kate Bush, Iron Maiden and Jay-Z.