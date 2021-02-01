Taylor Momsen on gender divide in rock industry: “You should judge music simply on what’s the best”

The Pretty Reckless‘ Taylor Momsen has given her thoughts on the gender divide within the rock industry, explaining that music should be judged “simply on what’s the best”.

The New York band are set to release their fourth studio album ‘Death By Rock And Roll’ on February 12 and have previewed the project with its title track, ‘Broomsticks’, ’25’ and the Tom Morello-featuring ‘And So It Went’.

During a new interview with The Forty-Five, frontwoman Momsen was asked about the latter single as well as the forthcoming song ‘Witches Burn’ – both of which deal with being heard among the male-dominated rock scene.

Asked if there were any personal situations she wishes she could change, the singer said that she has “certainly had my fair share of fucked-up encounters, but I wouldn’t generalise it as ‘that’s the way it is’.”

Momsen continued: “People have been telling me for years that there is misogyny and sexism in music. I think the older I’ve gotten, the more I can look back on certain situations… Maybe someone said something to me that I took as a compliment at the time, and I look back and realise that it was a misogynistic comment that wouldn’t be considered PC now, but I never felt that in an aggressive way.”

She went on to say that her musical “idols” were male but explained “it’s just because they wrote the best songs”.

“I grew up worshipping John Lennon and The Beatles, and Chris Cornell and Soundgarden – it’s not because of what was going on in their pants, it’s because I connected to what they were saying and what they were emoting.

“You should judge music simply on what’s the best song/who’s the best singer. That should have nothing to do with your sex or gender… Good people are good people, and good musicians are good musicians — it’s as basic as that.”

Last week, Taylor Momsen recalled her final conversation with the late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell.