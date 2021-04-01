The Pretty Reckless’ Taylor Momsen has spoken to Chris Cornell’s daughter, Lily Cornell Silver, about her mental health struggles.

Momsen was a guest on the latest episode of Mind Wide Open – a series and podcast hosted by Silver that aims to “help de-stigmatise the conversation around mental health.” Guests on the show have so far included mental health professionals, public figures and artists who share their insights into mental health issues.

Momsen spoke openly on the podcast about how music helped her to recover from mental health issues following the death of Cornell in 2017. Momsen’s band, The Pretty Reckless, were on tour with him and Soundgarden at the time of his passing.

Momsen said: “It’s a little bizarre to speak to you, because it started with your father, losing him. We were opening for Soundgarden, which, to me, was the highest of highs.

“Respect is not the right word; I love your father, I love their music, I love Soundgarden so much, to my core that I still don’t know how to put it into words. To be on that tour opening for them was just the most incredible honor and experience of my life. Obviously, it ended tragically.”

Speaking about how music ultimately helped her to recover from this and the death of another close friend, Momsen said she listened to all her favourite artists from the beginning and worked through her issues slowly.

She went on: “If you’re standing on a frozen lake, and you’re on one side and have to get to the other side, it’s going to seem like an impossible task.

“If you just look down and just put one foot in front of the other foot, pretty soon you’re going to turn around and be closer to the other side than the side you started from, and that’s living.”

She added: “Talking to people about mental health is the first step on the road to healing. It was a pleasure discussing these things with Lilly Cornell Silver, who is bravely working to shed light on the stigma of mental health.”

Meanwhile, the remaining members of Soundgarden have recently accused Vicky Cornell of locking them out of the band’s website and social media accounts.

Official court papers filed in Washington D.C. see band members Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron and Ben Shepherd, as well as their business manager Rit Venerus, accuse Cornell of locking them out of their Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo, YouTube, Snapchat, Tumblr, Top Spin and Pinterest accounts.

Cornell, the widow of Chris, also stands accused of changing the passwords to the band’s website.

Soundgarden are now asking for a judge to order Cornell to hand over the passwords or include a final social media post which states: “Soundgarden has temporarily suspended its official social media accounts due to pending litigation.”

